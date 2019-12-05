Work Commences On Fort Rocky As First Designated Entertainment Zone

Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says work has commenced to build out Fort Rocky, outside Port Royal, as Jamaica’s first designated entertainment zone.

Addressing Tuesday’s (December 3) launch of activities to mark Reggae Month 2020, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Ms. Grange said that, additionally, the Ministry has identified at least three other locations in Negril, Trelawny and Portmore where facilities will also be built out to host entertainment.

The Minister said consequent on provisions and stipulations under the Noise Abatement Act, “we are ensuring that there are facilities across the island where you can have your events [and] if you want to do [those] 24/7, you’ll be free to do so”.

Entertainment zones are areas in which any legal entertainment and sports activity can be staged any time of day or night unhindered, once the organisers are mindful of the historical value of such sites.

While fuelling the entertainment industry, these zones are expected to neutralise the problem of noise nuisance.

Ms. Grange consistently encourages private business operators to take advantage of the opportunity to use these spaces.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that the remaining members of the Entertainment Advisory Board (EAB), now chaired by football administrator, Howard McIntosh, will be announced shortly.

The Board functions to strengthen private-public partnership of the industry towards economic and social development.

It also provides advice to the Ministry regarding key issues and strategies, specifically on the development of an industry policy.