Women Entrepreneurs Get Much-Needed Equipment

Eleven female entrepreneurs, primarily from Manchester and St. Elizabeth, have received equipment, tools and other inputs to kick-start their operations.

The items, provided through a Can$25,000 grant from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), were officially handed over during an entrepreneurship showcase held recently at Zorn Moravian Church Hall in Christiana.

The beneficiaries, who participated in the Young Women/Men of Purpose (YWOP/YMOP) entrepreneurship training programme, were successful business pitch competition winners among the 32 persons who completed the course.

Member of Parliament for Manchester North Eastern, Hon. Audley Shaw, who attended the entrepreneurship showcase, lauded YWOP/YMOP for the initiative and commended the women on the range and quality of products on display.

Also in attendance were Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic and Canada’s Minister of International Development, Harjit Sajjan.

Among the entrepreneurs who benefited from the support is certified chef, Sashell Thomas, who received a mixer, blender and stove.

Ms. Thomas produces a line of jerk seasonings and other items, made from all-natural ingredients, under the brand ‘Wi Jammin Caribbean Foods’.

She also makes banana bread and fruit juices, which she plans to place on the market soon.

Ms. Thomas told JIS News that through the training provided by YWOP/YMOP, she learned about money and business management, which are key to the growth of her operation.

Ms. Thomas, who started her business in 2022, said that over the next five years she hopes to be exporting to Jamaicans in the diaspora and to become a household name.

She currently operates from home but plans to move into a business location shortly.

Another beneficiary is Shadine Salmon, who creates beautiful decorations, including balloon garlands, for weddings, christenings, gender reveals, engagement parties and corporate events through her Xquisite Events operation.

She received a machine that fills balloons with air.

In March, Miss Salmon will complete two years in business, which she says is going well. She noted that while she lives in St. Elizabeth, most of her clients are in Mandeville.

“Right now, I am saving towards a car and in the next five to 10 years I see myself having a shop. I want to expand into renting small items that customers can use for their events. People have been reaching out to me for balloon garlands so I will expand that as well,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Salmon said that the training she received from YWOP/YMOP has helped with her business, especially in keeping good records.

Executive Director of the organisation, Alisia Rhoden, told JIS News that the entrepreneurship training project started in 2012.

She provides seed funds, training, support and mentorship for the participants with the help of international funding agencies such as the UN-HABITAT, Commonwealth Youth Council, Cuso International and CFLI.

“This project is the sixth cohort… and we have previously had another programme funded by the CFLI. We are all about helping people achieve their purpose and also train young men from volatile communities in Manchester.

“We now have 31 young women from 30 businesses in a six-week programme of entrepreneurship and business management training that will end in February,” Ms. Rhoden told JIS News.

The course also includes health and wellness, financial management, marketing and various workshops.

The YWOP/YMOP is based in Manchester and course facilitators include experts from various fields, as well as agencies that provide support for entrepreneurs.