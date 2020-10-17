William Knibb Baptist Church to Host Heritage Week Service

Story Highlights The National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service will take place on Sunday, October 18 at William Knibb Memorial Baptist Church, 31 King Street, Falmouth, Trelawny, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The service, under the theme ‘Celebrating a Heritage of Resilience and Pride’ will also mark the 250th anniversary of the parish and International Day of Rural Women.

Members of the public can view the event on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) or via the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Facebook Page @jamaicaculturaldevelopmentcommission.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, representing Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will bring greetings.

Custos of Trelawny, Paul Muschett, will represent Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, while the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, will be represented by Opposition Senator, Janice Allen.

Guest speaker will be Pastor of the Brown’s Town Tabernacle Church in St. Ann, Rev. Fitzroy Thomas, while Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager, is expected to bring greetings.

Events Coordinator for National Religious Services and Projects of the JCDC, Andrea McCurdy, told JIS News that social distancing will be observed as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are not having more than 100 persons,” she said, noting that the church can accommodate about 600 persons.

The Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, will be hosting the service.