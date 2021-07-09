Wigton Windfarm Commended For Contribution To Renewable Energy

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is commending Wigton Windfarm for its contribution to the island’s renewable energy thrust.

The Minister was addressing a press briefing after a tour of Wigton Windfarm’s Renewable Energy Training Laboratory, in Rose Hill, Manchester, on Wednesday (July 7).

“What we are doing here is inviting Jamaica and the world to see the advancements that they (Wigton Windfarm) are making in terms of steps towards the renewable energy input in our country,” Mr. Charles said.

“We had the opportunity to be exposed to a number of the initiatives that are taught to children, technicians and others who visit this wonderful institution, and what it shows is that the importance of passing that knowledge and information at a basic level is critical to Wigton Windfarm. Not only are they producing renewable energy but they are producing change in how we think and how we operate, and so I applaud the staff members at Wigton Windfarm,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He was accompanied on the tour by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Alwin Hales; Chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Board of Jamaica, Professor Dale Webber, as well as representatives of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Partnership Support Unit.

The Minister noted that the NDC partnership is focusing, not just on Jamaica but on all developed countries, getting the “support they need in terms of technical support, financial support, the transfer of technology, the transfer of information and ensuring that we integrate that into our policies, our programmes, our projects and, most importantly, in education for our children”.

The NDC forms part of the World Resources Institute and is a global initiative to help countries achieve their national climate commitments and ensure financial and technical assistance is delivered as efficiently as possible.

NDCs are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and the achievement of these long-term goals. NDCs embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“We want to define a different way of thinking, a different way of operating. We want these sustainable practices to become the norm; that is our goal for our region, that is our goal globally, so I take the opportunity to applaud all who are involved in this effort and to encourage as many as possible to come and visit Wigton Windfarm,” the Minister encouraged.

Wigton Windfarm Limited, a subsidiary of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), is the largest wind energy facility in the English-speaking Caribbean. The company’s operations contribute to efforts to preserve the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Wigton Windfarm’s Renewable Energy Training Laboratory, which has been in operation since 2016, offers training in several aspects of renewable energy. The curriculum includes practical and theoretical training courses in several areas of renewable energy, including solar thermal, photovoltaics, wind power, fuel cells, concentrated solar power, energy conservation and measurement, small hydro and bioenergy.