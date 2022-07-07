Wide Range Of Insurance Options For Farmers And Fishers

State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Franklin Witter, is imploring local fishers to safeguard their lives, health and property by purchasing insurance through the different options available to them.

A partnership between the Government and Advantage General Insurance has provided fisherfolk and farmers with access to insurance coverage for their vessels, vehicles and accessories.

Additionally, the AgriCare Insurance Plan, for which the Government had collaborated with Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited, offers life and health insurance coverage to farmers and fisherfolk who are registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and National Fisheries Authority (NFA).

The State Minister said the partnerships support the Ministry’s thrust to diversify and increase the contribution of the fisheries sector to agricultural GDP.

“The Ministry values very much the contribution of the fishing sector to the national economy… . We have invested in programmes that will support the social and economic aspect of the sector, as well as sustained fisheries and aquaculture resources,” he said.

Speaking at a recent International Fisherman’s Day conference in Hayes, Clarendon, Mr. Witter said, “I’m imploring you fisherfolk to grasp the opportunity and make sure that you get access to these offerings; [make] sure that you’re insured.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dermon Spence, also encouraged fishers to “make this happen for the good of the sector.” He underscored the frequency with which attacks and even deaths are being experienced by fishers and said he is dissatisfied with the take-up of the insurance plans.

Financial Advisor with Sagicor Life, George Corrodus, in his presentation to the fishermen, explained that the AgriCare programme entails five plans, a Primary Care Plan, a Comprehensive Care Plan, Life Insurance, Critical Illness coverage and personal accident coverage.

Persons up to age 75 can purchase life insurance, critical illness and personal accident coverage, “not only for yourself but this facility is extended to your dependents”.

Life insurance, for example, costs roughly $1,350 per quarter for a maximum coverage of $1 million, which, he said, “is barely a pound and a half of fish”.

Persons who are in the employ of registered members of the partner bodies can also receive the benefits. To enrol, application forms can be accessed at NFA or RADA offices or online at Sagicor.com/agricareplan.

Similarly, Advantage General Insurance Company Limited can be contacted for enrolment in the options available to fishers.