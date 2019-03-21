Wi-Fi to be Launched At Emancipation Park March 22

Story Highlights The public is invited to attend the launch of the public Wi-Fi at Emancipation Park in Kingston, on Friday (March 22), from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The project, which is being executed by the Universal Service Fund (USF), is the seventh public Wi-Fi hotspot to be launched in Jamaica and will be commissioned by the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the USF, Deleen Powell, told JIS News that the Wi-Fi should be able to accommodate at least 200 persons at any given time.

The public is invited to attend the launch of the public Wi-Fi at Emancipation Park in Kingston, on Friday (March 22), from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The project, which is being executed by the Universal Service Fund (USF), is the seventh public Wi-Fi hotspot to be launched in Jamaica and will be commissioned by the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the USF, Deleen Powell, told JIS News that the Wi-Fi should be able to accommodate at least 200 persons at any given time.

“The Wi-Fi initiative of the USF has been a response to the trends that we have noticed islandwide and across the world,” she noted.

Miss Powell pointed out that 10 or 15 years ago, persons would use the Internet on a desktop or laptop computer, but everyone is now mobile and can access the Internet once they have a smartphone.

“Our goal is to have at least one public Wi-Fi hotspot in each parish,” Miss Powell said.

Persons attending the launch can participate in an exhibition showcasing the products and services of the USF as well as those of the USF’s partners.

Miss Powell said there will also be prizes, giveaways and entertainment, highlighting that the launch will conclude with a concert.

Public Wi-Fi is now available in Half-Way Tree; downtown Kingston; Olympic Way in Kingston; Devon House, Kingston; the Cecil Charlton Park in Mandeville, and in Junction, St. Elizabeth.

In the meantime, Miss Powell said that the Fund is inviting persons to provide feedback to the USF on the Wi-Fi hotspots across the country, so that they may continue to improve on the service.

The USF, an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, was established in 2005 with the mandate to impact Jamaica by ensuring universal access to the Internet.