Western Regional Health Authority To Host Breastfeeding Symposium And Expo

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will host a breastfeeding symposium and exposition at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on October 3.

The event, which is being held for stakeholders in the four parishes under the WRHA, is in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ commemoration of National Breastfeeding Week, which was observed from September 16 to 22.

It is aimed at heightening public awareness of the importance of breastfeeding.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, at the Agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 27, the WRHA’s Regional Nutritionist, Nadine Simmons-Lewis, indicated that the symposium will focus on the cost-effective and life-sustaining benefits of breastfeeding.

“We are focused on workplaces, because one of the emphases is on making some workplaces more mother-friendly or baby-friendly. We also want to focus on the men, because we think that we need to have much more support from [them],” Mrs. Simmons-Lewis said, while adding that an invitation is being extended to a wide cross section of persons to attend.

Among the key activities slated for the event are presentations on the nutritional requirements during pregnancy, nutritional components of breastmilk, men’s role in breastfeeding, empowering breastfeeding women in the workplace, and the baby-friendly hospital initiative.

Additionally, Mrs. Simmons-Lewis advised that the parishes of St. James, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland, which fall under the WRHA, will be mounting booth displays.

“We are hoping that, for the persons whom we have invited, they will take back the message of breastfeeding… they will go back to their various workplaces or entities and spread that good news about breastfeeding.

“Based on the topics that we are covering, they should be able to get valuable information that they can go back and share, hence ensuring that we increase our exclusive breastfeeding rates,” she added.