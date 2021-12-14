Western Jamaica Residents Encouraged To Practise Proper Waste Disposal

Acting Regional Operations Manager of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA)/Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited, Dramaine Jones, is encouraging persons in Western Jamaica to practise proper solid waste disposal this holiday season.

“I want to encourage persons within the region and across Jamaica to ensure that you bag your wastes. Whatever can be recycled in terms of plastic bottles, ensure that these can be recycled. A number of recycling areas are across the country,” Mr. Jones outlined.

He was speaking to journalists at a handover ceremony for garbage drums in Flanker, St. James, recently.

Mr. Jones said the WPM will be ensuring that garbage collections remain on schedule “to give you the quality service that the country deserves.”

The event formed part of the entity’s ‘Drum a Di Gate’ initiative that aims to encourage proper waste disposal at the community level through the containerisation of garbage.

“It’s an ongoing programme. So, some persons will get now and some later. We are working with the different Councillors and Members of Parliament to ensure that we get adequate coverage,” Mr. Jones explained.

Mr. Jones noted that the selection process gives priority to areas where community mini dumps “start to pop up” as well as where there are containerisation and collection challenges.

“We realise that how to containerise wastes is a significant part of the problem and that’s why we are ensuring that as long as we have the necessary resources, we will be making sure that we can maintain our collection schedules,” he added.