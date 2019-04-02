Western Children’s Hospital to be Operational in May 2021

Story Highlights Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Errol Greene, says that the Western Children Adolescent Hospital is expected to be fully operational by May 2021.

Work on the 220-bed facility, which will be built on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James, is scheduled to commence by May 2019.

Mr. Greene said that the drawings for the hospital are being finalised, after which they will be sent to the local authority for final planning approval.

Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Errol Greene, says that the Western Children Adolescent Hospital is expected to be fully operational by May 2021.

Work on the 220-bed facility, which will be built on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James, is scheduled to commence by May 2019.

Mr. Greene said that the drawings for the hospital are being finalised, after which they will be sent to the local authority for final planning approval.

“The construction of the hospital itself is expected to take 23 months, so May of 2021 [is earmarked] for full completion and handover,” Mr. Greene said.

“It will be fully equipped and will have all the amenities of a modern hospital, and we are working feverishly with the Ministry of Health to ensure [that we] look at what is needed to provide [the necessary] support,” he added.

Mr. Greene was addressing a press briefing following a tour of the project site by China’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Tian Qi, on Monday (April 1).

The Government of China has provided approximately US$36.16 million in funding to the Jamaican Government under an Economic and Technical Cooperation agreement to construct the hospital.

In November 2017, Dr. Tufton signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to help with the Health Ministry’s plans for the facility.

For his part, Ambassador Qi, said that the hospital “is a representation of the goodwill of the Chinese government and people to the Jamaican government and people. I hope [that] with the completion of this hospital, it will improve the healthcare in the region, especially for the younger generation”.

The seven-floor facility, when completed, will boast a nurses’ apartment, outpatient and inpatient lobbies, a registration office, a pharmacy, an emergency room and dining room.

The hospital will also have rooms designated for consultations, such as a physiotherapy room and a pathology inspection room. In addition, there will be a dialysis room, supply centre and administrative offices.

When fully operational, the hospital is expected to perform 200 consultations per day.

The touring party, led by Mr. Greene, included executives from Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Chinese Embassy, as well as representatives from Chinese contracting company responsible for the project, Jiangsu Nantong Construction.