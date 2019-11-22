Water Storage At Kingston Public & Victoria Jubilee Hospitals Boosted

Story Highlights Water storage capacity at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) downtown Kingston has been significantly boosted through the installation of 30 water tanks.

The tanks, which each hold 2,000 gallons of water, were donated by the Musson Foundation in partnership with T. Geddes Grant and local charity, the Woman’s Club, at a cost of $6 million.

KPH received 17 tanks, with 12 installed in the basement of the Accident and Emergency Department and five serving the wards, while the remaining 13 have been installed at VJH.

Water storage capacity at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) downtown Kingston has been significantly boosted through the installation of 30 water tanks.

The tanks, which each hold 2,000 gallons of water, were donated by the Musson Foundation in partnership with T. Geddes Grant and local charity, the Woman’s Club, at a cost of $6 million.

KPH received 17 tanks, with 12 installed in the basement of the Accident and Emergency Department and five serving the wards, while the remaining 13 have been installed at VJH.

They are supplying the hospitals with an additional 60,000 gallons of water per day, adding to the previous 63,000 gallons of storage capacity, and exceeding the estimated 120,000 gallons of water per day that the hospitals require for efficient operation.

Speaking at a ceremony for the official commissioning of the tanks on Thursday (November 21), Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the donation is significant and will ensure that adequate water is available for the sterilisation of instruments, to prevent delays in surgical procedures, and maintain established infection control standards.

He thanked the companies for the support. “Your donation of 60,000 gallons will contribute to the existing backup storage that the hospitals have,” he said.

The Health Minister said that storage capacity for the hospitals is to be further enhanced with a 100,000-gallon facility, to be unveiled shortly.

Chair of the KPH and VJH Management Committee, Stephanie Reid, in expressing gratitude, said that public-private partnership plays an important role in providing quality healthcare.

“We have to thank T. Geddes Grant and Musson for this gift, which is very valuable and critical to the needs of the KPH and VJH…Water is a vital part of the operations of our hospitals,” she said, noting that the facilities need to have adequate storage for up to five days in the case of a disaster.

Managing Director, T. Geddes Grant, Michael Subratie, commended the staff of the hospitals for their commitment to providing quality healthcare and urged other entities to support the institutions.

“KPH services more people in Jamaica and the Caribbean than any other health facility. I am hoping that our actions will further encourage other capable private bodies to assist the Government in helping the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals,” he said.