Water Distribution Improvement Projects Under Way in St. Thomas Eastern

Several water distribution improvement projects are currently being undertaken in St. Thomas Eastern.

This was announced by Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Michelle Charles, during her 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 25).

She informed that the National Water Commission (NWC) commenced upgrading works at its Springfield facility, noting that the tentative completion timeline is mid-2024.

The MP said the work involves the drilling of a new well, which was recently completed, adding that the accompanying pump’s procurement is in progress.

It will also include upgrading of electro-mechanical equipment and the installation of water lines from the new mains into Stanton housing scheme.

Dr. Charles informed that the Apple Farm system in Bachelors Hall is currently being assessed by the NWC’s Engineering Department for further recommendations, including the creation of six discrete systems.

She pointed out that the assessment is expected to lead to improved service delivery.

“This… is the most active pumping station that supplies over six communities with flowing pipe water. The station is often out of service due to electrical problems caused by overload and lock-offs,” the MP told the House.

Additionally, Dr. Charles said material has been secured to facilitate separation of the distribution and transmission lines, so that the Johnstown tank can be filled and the area gravity-fed.

“This will improve the service to the community, especially in the dry periods. This work will be completed within the next two months,” she further informed.

Dr. Charles said the Prospect tank requires more work, as new lines cannot be installed at this time.

“There are a number of illegal consumers on the line, resulting in the tank taking days to be filled. NRW (non-revenue water) work is currently [under way] to minimise technical and commercial losses. The Revenue Team will be commissioned to regularise the illegal users and an altitude valve will be installed for the tank, to stem any losses as a result of overflow,” she said.

Dr. Charles, who acknowledged that the constituency continues to be challenged by water shortage, advised that $1.5 million has been allocated from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to provide the NWC with backup assistance to truck water for constituents.