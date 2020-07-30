Wards Benefit From New Multipurpose Classroom

Director of Juvenile Services at South Camp Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre, Claudette Hamilton, says the newly established multipurpose classroom has been contributing significantly to the rehabilitation of wards being housed at the institution.

The Director was speaking with JIS News during a tour of the multipurpose facility by key members of the Ministry of National Security and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), on Wednesday (July 29).

Officially opened on June 4, the new facility houses a state-of-the-art computer lab with 16 desktop computers, a cosmetology unit, an academic classroom, a clothing and textile unit as well as storage and restroom facilities.

Ms. Hamilton said the multipurpose facility was constructed to improve the rehabilitation programmes at the Correctional Centre, including cosmetology, home economics, clothing and textiles and electronic document preparation and management (EDPM)

The Director noted that the response by the 65 inmates at the facility has been positive.

“It has greatly improved the number of rehabilitation programmes we can offer to the girls and it will add to the HEART certified Home Economics Centre at the institution. It has improved their outlook on life and it will encourage them to come to class,” she said.

The multipurpose centre was constructed through funding provided by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Additionally, as part of its continued efforts to support the rehabilitation of wards in correctional facilities, the Ministry of National Security and the DCS recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide training to DCS staff along with wards and inmates transitioning out of correctional facilities.

The MOU was signed on July 24 with the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust and the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

Provisions under the agreement include the matriculation of wards from the Ministry’s WeTransform Youth Empowerment Programme into the HOPE Programme following the wards’ release from State care.

Ms. Hamilton said this is part of efforts to successfully reintegrate these persons into the society.