VSD Finding New Ways To Reach Farmers

Small farmers are being encouraged to reach out to the Veterinary Services Division (VSD) for technical support as needed.

Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Osbil Watson, speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said the Division is ready to assist small-scale and backyard farmers with advice they may need on effectively managing their livestock.

“We are available and have tried to work with them through different means of contact, including RADA, and even through the JAS (Jamaica Agricultural Society). We also have our officers going out in the field and the communities… where we reach the ground level, so to speak, with farmers with one cow, goat or pig. We can extend necessary information and technology to them.” Dr. Watson said.

The Chief Veterinarian also mentioned that while the team at the Division works to continue contact with farmers, the pandemic has changed how they interact.

“COVID would have kind of hampered, to some extent, the way that we would meet with our farmers. For small farmers, we’d go into a community and announce a meeting of farmers on a particular day. Now, with… the various restrictions in terms of the amount of persons that can be gathered at any point, we will have to find ways of getting to our farmers in spite of COVID,” he said.

Meanwhile, the VSD has employed virtual methods to assist with day-to-day operations in the reality of the pandemic.

“We’ve had to resort to other means of reaching out, virtually and otherwise. We have been affected by the inability to do this in the way we want to, which is to sit down and talk to our farmers, really guide them in terms of technical advice that they would need. But we try as best as possible with what resources we have to reach out to them – our officers are still out in the field, we still have to conduct surveillance, and testing activities,” he said.

Dr. Watson also highlighted the continued value of partnerships, especially when carrying out duties at the island’s ports.

“At the port, we still have to ensure that we maintain vigilance, in collaboration, of course, with the Jamaica Customs Agency, PICA and all the other regulatory agencies. We also work with our coast guard and police, all of whom are involved in ensuring that we safeguard our country from entry of any illegal animal or plant,” Dr. Watson explained.

Farmers seeking the support of the VSD can contact 876-977-24-89.