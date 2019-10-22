Voter ID Card Will Be Tamper-Proof

Story Highlights The new voter identification (ID) cards to be issued by the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) during its national voter ID renewal exercise will be tamper-proof, says Assistant Director of Elections in charge of Information Systems, Theisea Allison.

“Design and security of the new cards are comparable to the specification standards of a national identification card. The security features are designed within the artwork of the cards. Those features are resistant to counterfeit alterations and other photo substitutions,” Mrs. Allison said, at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’.

“The preprinted cards will be produced by security printers overseas. What we will do in Jamaica is the personalisation, so your name and address will be added. These are cards that are similar to the cards used for the Canadian Permanent Residency and the United States [of America] Green Card. That’s the standard we use for these new cards,” she pointed out.

Both cards are known for their state-of-the-art security features, which include laser-engraved details.

Mrs. Allison informed that the EOJ has procured a new card printer to facilitate laser engraving.

The new identification cards, which are thermoplastic polycarbonate cards, will be the standard wallet-sized cards and will have a lifespan of at least 10 years.

The renewal exercise will begin November 4, and holders of cards issued 2015 and before are advised to visit any EOJ Constituency Office or voter ID card renewal centre to begin the process.

Persons with cards issued between 2016 and 2019 do not have to visit an EOJ Office, as their cards will be reprinted and they will be notified when ready.

For more information on the voter ID card-renewal process, persons can contact the Electoral Office of Jamaica at 876-922-0425-9, toll free at 1-888-991-VOTE (8683) or visit any EOJ office islandwide.