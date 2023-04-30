Visually Impaired Westmoreland Woman Gets Indigent Housing

Joyce Booth, a visually impaired senior citizen from Happy Retreat in Darliston, Westmoreland, is the latest beneficiary of a new home under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s indigent housing programme.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, handed over the keys to the $6 million one-bedroom unit during a ceremony on Thursday, April 27.
The house, which is designed to meet Ms. Booth’s special needs, comes fully equipped with furniture and appliances and a black water tank.
An existing 8000-gallon water storage facility, which serves other homes located on the property, was also rehabilitated.
In his address, Minister McKenzie said that $35 million is being spent to provide decent housing for vulnerable residents in the parish.
“We are playing our part in the 70,000 housing solutions that the Government is presently undertaking…we are there making our contribution,” he noted.
“In Moreland Hill last year, we completed a two-bedroom family unit that was handed over. We also installed a mini water shop close by to provide water for that section of Moreland Hill. There is another family unit in Grange Hill; the procurement has been completed and we are expecting to commence construction on that family unit shortly,” Minister McKenzie informed.
“We are now in (Darliston), this one [for Miss Booth) has been completed and we are now going to pay attention to Peggy Barry district where again, another visually impaired person resides….so what we are going to be doing is to give him a house,” he pointed out.
Ms. Booth’s niece, Leasha Richards, lauded the Ministry for providing “a safe and comfortable home for my aunt Joyce.”
She also expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Eastern, Daniel Lawrence, the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders who played an integral role.
“Thanks to all who assisted physically and through kind gestures. Thank you for taking the time out to show that you care,” she said.