Visits To MLSS Offices

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security remains committed to working with our valued customers during this difficult time, and wants everyone to remain safe and healthy.

In keeping with the national directive to observe social distance practices, we are asking our clients to make visits to our offices only in cases of extreme necessity.

If you have queries, please call to speak with one of our team members at the Ministry’s office in your parish. PATH beneficiaries may also call toll-free at 888-991-7284.

A message from the Ministry of Labour & Social Security.