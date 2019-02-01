Vision 2030 on Display at UWI Research Days Feb. 6-8

Vision 2030 Jamaica will be on display at the 20th staging of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Research Days (February 6 to 8), on the Mona Campus.

Vision 2030 Jamaica is a strategic road map to guide the country to achieve its goals of sustainable development and prosperity by 2030. The comprehensive vision of the national development plan is to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

Addressing a JIS ‘Think Tank’ recently, Programme Director of Vision 2030 Jamaica National Development Plan, Elizabeth Emmanuel, said that Jamaica’s first long term national development plan is a framework in which the economic, social, environmental and governance aspects of national development are integrated.

She pointed out that academia has played an important role in the development of the plan, the monitoring of Vision 2030 Jamaica and also determining the strategies for going forward to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

Ms. Emmanuel noted that as far back as 2005 when the plan development process began, academia and certainly the UWI were on board as part of a group of persons who were planning for what Jamaica should look like in 2030.

“We have taken deliberate time and effort to really look at aligning the National Development Plan and Jamaica’s National Goals to research that is being done,” she said.

As Vision 2030 Jamaica partners with UWI on Research Days 2019, which will be staged under the theme: ‘Driving Research for Social and Economic Development’, there will be 12 posters on display across the UWI’s Assembly Hall, which will not only speak to Vision 2030, but will also speak to the alignment of the National Development Plan with the Research being conducted at UWI.

According to Ms. Emmanuel, the intention is to showcase linkages between Vision 2030 and the work being done at the UWI as “we advance an information driven society by 2030.”

The official opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 6, at which Finance and Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, will be the keynote speaker.

On the same day, Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, will lead a lecture/discussion on Vision 2030 and its interaction with research.

The annual event gives stakeholders an opportunity to create partnerships to propel innovation in their businesses, as UWI’s research covers a number of areas, including health, biotechnology, education, energy as well as science and technology.