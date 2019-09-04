Visa Policy and Action Plan to be Developed

A Visa Policy and Action Plan is to be developed, in a bid to streamline the governance and regulatory framework for the issuance of visas.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, said this follows Cabinet’s approval for the policy and action plan.

Details were provided by the Minister during today’s (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew

Mr. Samuda said the policy is expected to result in improved traveller experience and relieve the administrative burden on Missions that currently issue visas.

“It will also allow for more flexibility such as changes to visa requirements, reduced documentation, standardised cost and limited personal appearance at Overseas Missions and Honorary Consuls,” he said.