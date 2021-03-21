Virtual Sessions Incorporated Into Child Diversion Programme

The Ministry of Justice has incorporated the use of virtual sessions in the delivery of its National Child Diversion Programme.

The use of this modality, has come necessary due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, National Child Diversion Consultant, Ruth Carey, said the general operation of the programme has been impacted by COVID-19, especially working with service providers across the parishes.

“[It has affected for instance] how we work with our Portland Child Diversion Officer and we have generally made a decision that where we can do face to face, we support face to face. So, this means in terms of service providers, right now they want to do online sessions mainly for counselling,” Ms. Carey said.

“However, because we treat with children it’s important that the first engagement or the initiation with that child takes place face to face. This is to ensure that we are speaking to the right person and we have the proper consent forms signed to move forward,” she added.

She noted that after the first face to face first session is done, the remaining sessions are conducted virtually.

Ms. Carey also said where facilitators of the programme in some parishes have difficulty with internet, efforts are made to facilitate them at the Child Diversion Offices.

“This enables them to use the spaces in order to get the internet service to treat with the children. So, the children would come to our offices and use the space and the service provider would also visit the offices,” Ms. Carey explained.

Meanwhile, Child Diversion Officer for the Parish of Portland, Simmonette Rose Daniels said the support from partners, has been instrumental to the continuation of the work of the programme during this time.

“One of the major challenges we have faced concerns finances, however our Counsellors, the National Council on Drug Abuse Officer, Police Youth Club, Police leaders, Women’s Centre Foundation of Jamaica Counsellors and HEART NSTA Trust Officers, have gone above and beyond to ensure that the needs are met,” Mrs. Rose Daniels said.

“What we have decided to do is since we have some sessions online, we have multiple sessions on a given day or even offer the services closer or within the community. We also partnered with the Legal Aid Council to use their buses which serve as Mobile Units, enabling myself and some of my partners to access certain communities,” she added.

Child Diversion is an Alternative Dispute Resolution tool that aims to steer children who come in conflict with the law, away from the criminal Justice System. The programme is supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the government.