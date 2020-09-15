Virtual event to celebrate the 205th Anniversary of ‘The Jamaica Letter’

A virtual function to celebrate the 205th Anniversary of the ‘The Jamaica Letter’, published by Venezuelan liberator, Simón Bolívar, will be held on Wednesday, September 16, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The public can view the event, titled ‘Simón Bolívar’s history: through the lens of The Jamaica Letter’, on the Facebook page of the Simón Bolívar Cultural Centre (SBCC).

Simón Bolívar, who died in 1830 in Santa Marta, Colombia, at the age of 47, travelled to Jamaica on May 14, 1815 and lived at the corner of Princess and Tower Streets for seven months.

Centre Manager of the SBCC, Nadine Boothe-Gooden, told JIS News that there will be a presentation of an interview between a journalist and historian, Amiclar Varela, who discovered the original copy of the second half of the letter in 1996 to commemorate the celebration.

She said that the original Jamaica Letter, which was discovered in Ecuador, was published on September 6, 1815 by Simón Bolívar while exiled in Jamaica. In the letter, Simón Bolívar Simon had expressed ideas about the union, solidarity, security and independence of the people of South America and the Caribbean.

Mrs. Boothe-Gooden said that the letter was archived in the Central Bank of Quito, and was discovered by Mr. Varela in 1996 when he was investigating Bolívar’s 1823 Battle of Ibarra.

“The intention is to bring awareness to the discovery of the original version of the letter and highlight the fact that it was written in Jamaica and therefore forms part of our history,” she added.

The Centre, a Division of the Institute of Jamaica, has a mandate to foster Caribbean and Latin American integration through its programmes.

Some of the programmes offered are Latin dance, conversational Spanish and personal development for children and teens, along with tours of the Simón Bolívar exhibition.