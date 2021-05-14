Vessel-Monitoring System For Fishers To Be Piloted

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, says that a satellite-based vessel-monitoring system will be piloted this year as part of efforts to strengthen the safety mechanism for fishers while at sea.

He said that the pilot will be conducted with the island’s network of conch fishers.

The vessel-monitoring system is among two initiatives to enhance the safety of fishers at area, which were announced by Minister Green during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 12.

The other is incorporating the use of a marine very high frequency (VHF) radio communication system by the year 2023.

“What this means is that… they will be able to communicate to us and tell us of their distress situations, and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and other first responders can track their location and can go to them to provide assistance,” Minister Green explained.

Meanwhile, he said that the Ministry is seeking to increase access to financing for fishers and farmers.

He informed that discussions held with relevant private-sector entities “have resulted in the unprecedented provision of insurance products for these groups,” namely the Sagicor Agri-Care plan and the Guardian Life Fisheries and Agricultural Multi-Advantage plan.

“We have to send a clear signal that farming and fishing are valid and valued professions. That is why we engage with the private sector on behalf of our farmers or fishers, and out of it the health and life insurance policies for our farmers and fishers have been born,” he said.

He urged farmers and fishers to take advantage of these schemes, which he noted, are now in the open enrolment period.

Mr. Green said discussions for the provision of fishing vessel insurance and crop insurance are under way.