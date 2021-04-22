Vaccinations By Appointment Only For Priority Groups

Beginning Monday, April 26, 2021, vaccinations will be done for all phase-one persons by appointment only.

Phase-one persons include those 60 years and older, healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and Jamaica Customs.

Persons in the priority list are encouraged to use the web portal at www.moh.gov.jm to make appointments or call 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

This was stated by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in an address to the House of Representatives on April 21.

“We understand and appreciate the anxiety among our teachers and tourism workers to continue the vaccination programme, so that as a country we can restart our education system and critical economic sectors. However, at this time, until we can get the specific information on the next delivery… it is best to focus on those most vulnerable,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that with the current state of vaccine supply, the Government is expecting COVAX to make a promised delivery in the next 10 days or less.

“Once these vaccines are delivered, the Ministry will continue our vaccination programme at the level-one implementation stage. This means that vaccination will be done at the local health centres in parishes. No Blitz operations will or can be done until additional supplies are received in May,” he said.

Some 83,000 Jamaicans received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine during the recent vaccination Blitz exercise. More than 135,000 persons have, so far, received the first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Meanwhile, he noted that, to date, Jamaica has received 14,600 doses of the vaccine through the COVAX Facility.

He pointed out that Jamaica is to receive another 55,000 doses over the next week or so.