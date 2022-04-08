Vaccination Blitz Sites April 9-10, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022
ST. THOMAS
- Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m.- 3p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- St Joseph’s Hospital
- Duhaney Park Health Centre
- Harbour View Health Centre
- Gordon Town Health Centre
- Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo (10am-5pm)
- Medstop Medical (10am-4pm)
- Health Plus Associates (9am-5pm)
- Erudite Medical (10am-3pm)
ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- St Jago Park Health Centre
- Online Medics (9am-8pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WESTMORELAND
- Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022
ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sydenham Health Centre
- Online Medics (11am-4pm)
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunrise Health Centre
- Winchester Medical & Surgical
- Health Plus Associates (9am – 1pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.