Vaccination Blitz at Constant Spring Primary and Junior High Saturday

“We are [looking] at ways to improve the lives of persons, and we continue to do that, and to implement projects throughout the year in different areas. We have been working and we invite partnership with other Rotary Clubs, other service clubs, government agencies, and the private sector, to provide services that are needed,” Mrs. Bruce-Patterson said.

The Rotary Club of New Kingston will stage a vaccination blitz on Saturday (November 20) at the Constant Spring Primary and Junior High School in St. Andrew.

The event, which will start at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:00 p.m., is being done in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

It is targeting the vaccination of some 250 persons, President of the Club, Kerese Bruce-Patterson, told JIS News.

She said that free dental care will also be provided to students on the day.

“Healthcare has been key to [the] club,” she said, noting that the group has secured a bladder scanner for the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), which will be delivered in December.

The Rotary Club has also supported efforts in education, donating 30 tablet computers and library materials to the St. Ann-based Watt Town Primary School in September, while also reaching out to other institutions across the island with assistance.

