UWI Partnering with Vision 2030 Jamaica for Research Days 2019

While this year’s 20th staging will focus primarily on matters related to the long-term National Development Plan, several other critical areas will be addressed.

These include the cannabis industry, mosquito-borne diseases and the Zones of Special Operations.

The main attraction is the Research Village, featuring over 90 exhibitors with displays covering six sub-themes.

These are: energy, the environment and resource-based industries; service and knowledge-based industries; education and culture; supporting industries, institutions and infrastructure; law, governance, security and society; pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, health and well-being.

Addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Tuesday (Jan. 29), Convener of the activities, Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, said the theme aims to underscore the correlation between of Vision 2030 Jamaica and economic and social development.

Professor Eldemire-Shearer, who is also UWI Director of Graduate Studies and Research, said the three-day event will afford persons the opportunity to see how important evidence-based research is to policy development, while highlighting The UWI’s work.

Research Days will also feature special presentations from several notable Jamaicans.

They include: former Director of the Tropical Metabolism Research Unit (TMRU), Professor Alan Jackson, who will present on the topic ‘Mission Accomplished’, which will focus on the eradication of child malnutrition in Jamaica; UWI Professor of Practice in International Economic Policy and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Richard Bernal, who will deliver the Sue Cobb Lecture, focusing on the Jamaica/China Relationship; and Planning Institute of Jamaica Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry.

Special areas will also be earmarked within the Village, featuring a Policy Wall which is a demonstration of research and how findings influence policy; 20-Year Retrospection; a Postgraduate Wall of Excellence; and a Reading Room.

Additionally, for the first time, the work of Law Faculty students will be on display.

Through its annual Research Days exposition, The UWI Mona showcases the latest academic explorations being done across its seven faculties.

The event also afford stakeholders an opportunity to create partnerships to drive innovation in entrepreneurship, as The UWI’s research covers a number of areas including health, biotechnology, education, energy and science and technology.