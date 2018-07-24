UWI Commended for Moulding the Best MINDS

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), speaks with Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles. Occasion was the Prime Minister’s Welcome Gala Reception for UWI Chancellor’s Week, dubbed ‘A Gathering of Graduates’, on the lawns of Jamaica House on Monday (July 23). Dr. Chang was representing Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), speaks with Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Sir Hilary Beckles. Occasion was the Prime Minister’s Welcome Gala Reception for UWI Chancellor’s Week, dubbed ‘A Gathering of Graduates’, on the lawns of Jamaica House on Monday (July 23). Dr. Chang was representing Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has hailed the University of the West Indies (UWI) for cementing itself as an authority in tertiary education, continuing to attract and mould the best minds of the region.

“As the university boasting the largest number of sitting Heads of State, this nest of learning has nurtured the minds that lead the societies across our region,” he said, adding that he is a proud alumnus.

Dr. Chang was speaking at the Prime Minister’s Welcome Gala Reception for UWI Chancellor’s Week, dubbed ‘A Gathering of Graduates’, on the lawns of Jamaica House on Monday (July 23).



Representing Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who is on an official working visit to Namibia, Dr. Chang pointed out that even more notable is the evolution of the institution to meet the demands of a postmodern society, noting that the UWI has not only stood the test of time, but has “created and inspired the times”.

“After 70 historic, dynamic and inspiring years, the UWI stands as one of the region’s most successful representations of unity and integration and still holds pride of place in the ambitions of our region’s brightest,” he said.

Dr. Chang also highlighted the significant research that the institution continues to present in culture, natural sciences, medicine, economics and literature, among others areas.

“The erstwhile faculty and students at UWI continue to provide this region with relevant research. This research investigates our unique realities as Caribbean people and its bearing on the wider global economy and social landscape,” he said.

Dr. Chang said it is commendable that the University has realised that the value of quality academia “is the constant creation of content, the invention of ideas, the hacking away of horizons to bring new knowledge to decision-makers in government and industry”.

“In this era, we are obliged more than ever before to read more, inquire further and present measurable and meaningful information to a distracted and impatient society. I wish you 70 more years… of uniting a region, creating our leaders and inquiring amidst endless data to find solutions to our many challenges,” he said.

Chancellor’s Week is one of the activities commemorating the UWI’s 70th anniversary this year.