UTech Students’ Union Council Targets Hundreds of Students In Summer Programme

The University of Technology Jamaica (UTech) Students’ Union Council members have set their sights on impacting the lives of 600 students through their annual Teach the Youth Summer Programme and call for support in making the programme a success.

Under the theme, ‘Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders, Unlocking Potential’, the UTech Students’ Union Council officially launched the community outreach programme and commemorated its 22nd anniversary at the St. Andrew-based University on Saturday July 8.

“One of our flagship programmes is the Teach the Youth Programme. It is the starting event of our academic year. It is aimed towards us university students giving back to the community because it is important that we impact the wider community around us,” UTech Students’ Union Council President, Rick Darby, shared in his remarks at the programme launch.

“We are targeting communities such as August Town, Kintyre, Tavern, Highlight View [and] Sandy Park. This year, we have also included Hermitage as one of those places we wish to impact because it is crucial that, as a university centred among these communities, we motivate and inspire these young students to go on to higher education,” he continued.

For his part, UTech Students’ Union Council Director of Community Service, Daniel Donaldson, noted that along with the addition of a new target community, the Council has also included Financial Literacy as another subject in which to engage the youth.

“The upcoming two weeks will be focused on imparting knowledge across various subjects, including English Language, Art, Health and Family Life Education, Physical Education and Financial Literacy. Moreover, we will organise motivational talks that aim to instil confidence and resilience in these young minds while delving into topics such as emotional intelligence and conflict resolution,” Mr. Donaldson said.

The learning activities and empowerment sessions are organised and executed by members of the UTech Students’ Union Council, other students of the University and volunteers from the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

The UTech Students’ Union Council President also called for additional sponsorship for the programme.

“I also extend a humble call to action to donors and sponsors. You can show your support, which will have a significant impact on the lives of these young students who represent the future of our community and nation at large,” Mr. Darby said.

“By investing in their education, personal development and well-being you are sowing the seeds for a brighter future for them and for all of us. Your generosity will not only transform the lives of these children but also contribute to the overall development and prosperity of our society,” he added.

Individuals and entities interested in contributing to the Teach the Youth Summer Programme may call 876-970-2222 or email info@utechstudentsunion.com or visit the Union’s Instagram page @utechstudentsunion for more information on how to donate.

The 2023 staging of the programme is sponsored by the Jamaica Information Service, Grace Kennedy Limited, Food For the Poor, Sagicor and the HEART/NSTA Trust.