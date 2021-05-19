USF To Fund Build Out Of GovNet Infrastructure

The Universal Service Fund (USF) will be providing funding support for the expansion of the GovNet infrastructure that will link government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to facilitate shared services.

This was disclosed by Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 18), under the theme ‘Science, Energy and Technology: Building a Brighter Future’.

Mr. Vaz said GovNet’s buildout, which is being spearheaded through eGov Jamaica Limited and the National Works Agency (NWA), will also see the USF being able to leverage the infrastructure for its suite of projects being embarked on under the Community Wi-Fi, Connect Jamaica and Community Access Points (CAPs) initiatives.

“These Internet services will be migrated on to the government infrastructure for greater efficiency and reach in keeping with the provision of Internet as a public good,” he told the House.

It is envisioned that GovNet will facilitate the seamless transfer of information between State agencies and other stakeholders as well as provide online services to the public at minimal cost.

Meanwhile, the USF, through the aforementoned initiatives, will be looking to further increase Internet access for all Jamaicans.

This is in keeping with the Government’s National Broadband Initiative, aimed at ensuring universal broadband access within five years.

Mr. Vaz said that the Community Wi-Fi initiative will see the USF outfitting at least three communities in each of the 63 constituencies with Wi-Fi service.

He indicated that approximately 189 locations will be identified and equipped over the period.

Mr. Vaz pointed out that this initiative will be supported by CAPs, which the USF will be identifying for upgrading.

The Minister said the USF will also continue work, this year, to establish public Wi-Fi hotspots in parish capitals and heavily trafficked town centres.

He told the House that under the Connect Jamaica, the USF will add six more public Wi-Fi hotspots in St. Thomas, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Hanover, Trelawny, and St. Catherine.

“This will bring to 19 the number of public Wi-Fi hotspots across the island,” Mr. Vaz noted.