USF Continues to Provide Free Wi-Fi Hotspots in Rural Communities

As the Government continues its thrust to bridge the digital gap, particularly in rural areas, the Universal Service Fund (USF) has established free Wi-Fi hotspots in 189 communities across the island to date.

The latest communities to benefit from the project are Little London and Town Head in Westmoreland Western, following the launch of free Internet service in the rural areas, on Thursday (May 4).

Up to 200 people can connect to the Wi-Fi facilities at any one time.

Speaking at the launch in Little London, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the USF, Daniel Dawes, said an additional 63 communities will be outfitted with free Wi-Fi access points during the 2023/2024 financial year.

He said Westmoreland Western will be outfitted with two additional access points to facilitate greater Internet access for residents in the parish. The communities to benefit are Jerusalem and Solas.

“Already, the MP [for Westmoreland Western] would have indicated to me where he would want that fourth one and there is a fifth one that we will be giving out… because we want to ensure that western Westmoreland is covered as much as possible,” he said.

In his address, Member of Parliament for the constituency, Morland Wilson, said the Little London and Town Head access points were strategically placed to support educational institutions in the communities.

These include Little London High, Little Bay Primary, St. Paul’s Primary, Broughton Primary, Moreland Hill Primary, Town Head Primary and Junior High and Mount Grace Primary schools.

He noted that the use of Internet technology, in particular mobile technology, has become increasingly important and as such, every effort should be made to connect young people “to knowledge and innovation”.

“This access point is centrally located within the Little London division, which is pivotal in supporting 12 of my 18 schools. Today it has become increasingly clear that the availability of food and healthcare for our people will depend on technology, especially with the passing of the NIDS Act,” Mr. Wilson said.

Expressing gratitude, Principal of Little London High, Garfield James, said the project will help students in their educational pursuits.

He urged the students to use the infrastructure wisely and not as an opportunity to loiter in the town square.

“This project is a worthwhile project. It creates an opportunity for individuals to be able to access the world and carry out the notion that the world is now a global space. However, I want to caution the students, especially those who are at the primary level, that at no time you are to use the opportunity where there is free Internet access within the space to loiter,” Mr. James said.

For her part, Principal of Town Head Primary and Junior High School, Keisha Brown-Ruddock, lauded the USF for the service, noting that access to the Internet is paramount in today’s technologically driven world.