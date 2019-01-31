Usf and Blood Transfusion Service Host Drive February 7

Story Highlights The Universal Service Fund (USF), in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service, is inviting the support of the public at their blood drive on February 7 at the PCJ Auditorium, 36 Trafalgar Road, in Kingston, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the USF, Deleen Powell, said the Fund, as part of its corporate social responsibility, is always looking for new and interesting ways to have a positive impact on the various persons it serves.

She said this will be a blood drive with a difference, as there will be a very strong public education component, adding that the USF not only wants persons to donate blood once, but to also become regular voluntary blood donors.

“We also want to ensure that persons leave the event having not only donated blood, but also getting information on the importance of making such donations; the benefits of donating blood; and the impact their small donation can have on the lives of so many individuals,” Miss Powell said, and pointed out that they will be having public education sessions throughout the day.

Other activities will include entertainment, treats, prizes and surprises.

Miss Powell highlighted the theme: ‘Are you my type?’, explaining that through donating, persons will be able to ascertain their blood type.

She said that it will be a pre-Valentine’s Day blood drive. “We want persons to think of their donation of blood as an act of love for other Jamaicans. This is their way of contributing to persons who they probably would have never met, and they are giving the ultimate gift of love, because blood is life,” she added.

The Marketing Manager said that persons may pre-register for the blood drive by emailing marketing@usf.gov.jm.