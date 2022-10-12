USF Accepts Applications for Technology Advancement Programme

The Universal Service Fund (USF) continues to accept applications for the third cohort of the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP), with hopes of impacting 300 unattached youth across Jamaica.
Interested persons have up to October 23 to secure a placement in the year-long Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training initiative. Applications and qualification documents must be submitted online through the USF’s website, at www.usf.gov.jm.
TAP is open to persons between 18 and 35 years old. The 2022 participants will be taught computer coding. At the end of the programme, successful individuals will receive an NVQ-J certificate from the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust. They will also be placed in jobs where they can begin to earn a living.
Marketing and Public Relations Manager, USF, Okema Hamilton, told JIS News that the opportunity comes at no expense to the pupils. A weekly stipend to assist with daily commuting and lunch expenses will also be provided to all trainees.
“Our job here is to increase digital inclusivity, and we believe that the first step in achieving this is by educating our citizens,” she said.
The communication expert emphasised that TAP underscores the Fund’s commitment to assist in transforming the country into a knowledge-based society. This is in keeping with the Government’s national development objectives.
TAP is offered in partnership with Amber Group, an internationally recognised ICT company. Since its inception in 2017, more than 800 individuals have been impacted, leading to a growing number of ICT professionals in Jamaica.
The USF also aims to limit the need for locally trained ICT professionals to seek overseas employment through this programme.
“We want to retain these persons in Jamaica. We lack ICT experts, and we believe the coding programme is a step towards creating professionals within the Jamaican society who are able to fill the deficits that we have and to inspire others to do the same,” Ms. Hamilton said.