Use Of Pesticides The Focus Of A Research Project

The launch of the Pesticide Control Authority (PCA) Pesticide Residue Research project is another step by the Government to ensure Jamaica’s food security.

This project is to successfully determine the pattern and level of use of imported agricultural pesticides and to determine the residue left in the environment.

The launch was held on Tuesday (March 15) at the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ corporate offices in New Kingston.

Earlier in March, a letter of agreement was signed by the PCA and the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus for the provision of services regarding pesticides risk patterns in the Jamaica environment.

The project is expected to last for two years and will be executed in three phases.

In the first phase, the baseline survey will be conducted to determine the pattern and the level of importation and use of pesticides, with special focus on highly hazardous ingredients.

The second phase of the project will see an assessment to determine the quantity of pesticides in Jamaica followed by an analysis of samples of crops, soil and water for pesticide residue for various sites across the island.

In the third and final phase of the project, all data generated in the first two phases will be used to inform and target specific monitoring programmes with controlled experiments, to evaluate the impact the pesticides may be having on the Jamaican environment.

The primary work will be done through the Department of Life Sciences, and the Department of Chemistry in the Faculty of Science and Technology, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his remarks at the ceremony noted that while pesticides are a critical part of the agriculture process, the research will provide vital information.

“It forms a very important part of safeguarding our foods while also preserving public health and the environment,” Minister Tufton emphasised.

Citing information from national surveillance data by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, he said it showed there were 18 confirmed cases of accidental poisoning from pesticide use, amounting to approximately 9.8 per cent of all confirmed accidental poisoning in 2021. Meanwhile in 2020, there were 17 cases of accidental poisoning due to pesticide use, accounting for 16.3 per cent of all confirmed accidental poisoning that year.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Franklin Witter, who commended the initiative, said data from this study will assist the agriculture sector in implementing effective strategies to combat the effect of climate change on local food production.

“This unique study comes at a critical juncture when all areas connected to building our agro-foods system and food security are being placed in the spotlight for assistance and enhancement. Our goal at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is not only to

increase production but to ensure the safety of the foods for everyone,” he said.

Registrar of the PCA, Tamara Morrison, said the PCA, as the agency with responsibility for registering all forms of pesticides, is seeking to safeguard Jamaicans, and the country’s natural environment.

“The work here will be looking more at the farmgate, what happens in parishes, and we have found that the overuse of pesticides has been a concern… . We want to ensure that we have the data to guide our policies,” she explained.

Research and Plant Pathologist, UWI, Professor Paula Tennant, who delivered remarks on behalf of Principal of the UWI, Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber, said: “The UWI is committed to contributing to the development of Jamaica in a healthy and sustainable manner. This project provides a platform for us to honour that commitment.”

Other stakeholders participating in the project are the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA); and the Jamaica Agro-Chemicals Association.