US$325.4 Million In Export Earnings for January and February

Jamaica generated US$325.4 million in export earnings for the first two months of the year.
The sum represents a 54.6 per cent increase on the US$210.4 million earned for January and February 2022.
The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), in a statement on Monday (June 26), indicated that the growth was primarily due to a 133.1 per cent increase in the export of ‘Crude Materials’ (excluding Fuels).
Domestic exports increased by 35 per cent to US$240.6 million, compared to US$178.2 million in 2022, the Institute said.
This out-turn was primarily spurred by higher earnings from the Manufacture and Mining and Quarrying industries. Domestic exports accounted for 74 per cent of Jamaica’s total outflows.
Re-exports in January and February 2023 were valued US$84.7 million, up from US$32.2 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.
The top-five destinations for Jamaica’s exports were the United States of America (USA), Puerto Rico, the Russian Federation, Latvia and the United Kingdom (UK).
STATIN indicated that outflows to these countries increased by 75.3 per cent to US$256.1 million.
Meanwhile, Jamaica’s expenditure for January and February 2023 increased by 12.9 per cent to US$1.19 billion.
This increase was largely attributable to higher imports of ‘Raw Materials/Intermediate Goods’, ‘Fuels and Lubricants’ and ‘Consumer Goods’, which rose by 3.2 per cent, 20.3 per cent and 13.3 per cent, respectively.
The five main countries accounting for Jamaica’s imports for the review period were the USA, China, Japan, Colombia and Turkey.
Expenditure on inflows from these countries totalled US$773.6 million, a 16.5 per cent increase relative to the corresponding period in 2022.
STATIN said the growth was largely due to higher fuel imports from the USA.