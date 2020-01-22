Us Secretary of State Arrives For Two-Day Working Visit

United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrived in the island on Tuesday (January 21) for a two-day working visit.

His plane landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston at approximately 6:04 p.m., where he was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

The welcome party also included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts; Opposition Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna; and United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia.

On Wednesday, the US Secretary of State will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at Jamaica House, and engage in round-table discussions with Caribbean officials at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Secretary Pompeo is expected to deliver a policy speech on the Caribbean’s critical importance to the US, and the country’s renewed commitment to closer ties, based on shared values, interests and economic prosperity.

He departs the island Wednesday afternoon.

The visit will emphasise the deepening of United States relationships with the Caribbean.