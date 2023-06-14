US Farm Workers Make Donation to St. Catherine Agriculture Students

Twenty grade-10 students, who are pursuing agriculture studies at secondary level institutions in St. Catherine, have received a donation of $600,000 from Jamaican workers at Gebbers Farms in Washington in the United States (US).
The beneficiary schools are Glengoffe High, Guys Hill High, Charlemont High, Ewarton High, McGrath High, Dinthill Technical High, Enid Bennett High, Tacius Golding High, Old Harbour High and Innswood High.
At a ceremony held on Monday (June 12) at the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Regional Office in Old Harbour, the funds, along with gift baskets from GraceKennedy Money Services were handed over to the students.
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, in his remarks said the workers represent the “best of Jamaica”, hailing them as “good ambassadors, whose services are recognised and respected by your employers”.
He noted that in assisting the students in their education, the farm workers are investing in the “younger generation”.
“We welcome these donations, which will assist the recipients to advance in their studies, and we can look forward to seeing these students positioned in the agriculture sector, making their contribution to Jamaica’s food security,” Dr. Dunn said.
Supervisor on Gebbers Farms, Eyon Gayle, encouraged the students to “keep up the good work”, expressing the hope that the support will better enable them to achieve their goals.
Worker at the farm, Shelly-Ann Thomas-Saunders, also commended the students for pursuing studies in the field of agriculture, which is an important sector in the country’s development.
Regional Director in the Education Ministry, Sophia Forbes Hall, along with several of the students, expressed gratitude to the farm workers for the donation of funds.
The Gebbers Farms workers have been raising funds and giving back to assist various organisations in Jamaica for several years.
These include the Vineyard Town Golden Age Home in Kingston and the Hanbury Children’s Home in Mandeville, Manchester.