US Congresswoman says Logistical, Legal Matters Being Worked out for Jamaica to Receive Vaccines

US Congresswoman says Logistical, Legal Matters Being Worked out for Jamaica to Receive Vaccines

Story Highlights United States (US) Congresswoman, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, says that the Biden Administration is working through logistical and legal matters to begin distributing vaccines to Jamaica and other CARICOM countries.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who was addressing a virtual town hall hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, on Thursday (July 22), said that the discussions are being handled with urgency to have “those vaccines flown to Jamaica”.

She noted that half a million doses of vaccines have been provided to Haiti, which is facing an ongoing political crisis.

United States (US) Congresswoman, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, says that the Biden Administration is working through logistical and legal matters to begin distributing vaccines to Jamaica and other CARICOM countries.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who was addressing a virtual town hall hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, on Thursday (July 22), said that the discussions are being handled with urgency to have “those vaccines flown to Jamaica”.

She noted that half a million doses of vaccines have been provided to Haiti, which is facing an ongoing political crisis.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee assured that she will be seeking to continue conversations with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, next week, on matters of relevance to the region.

“The Caribbean is clearly our third border. We both depend on each other for our national security and, therefore, America, under the new leadership of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, sees the Caribbean as an extremely important part. We want the Caribbean and Jamaica to know that,” she assured.

She commended the measures implemented by the Government to contain the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19), pointing out that the protocols will aid in the country’s recovery.

“But it should not be unnoticed that even without the vaccines, the protocols put in place by Jamaica have been successful. [The measures] put you in the wonderful posture to being able to open as it relates to tourists, and as far as I know, they were willingly following the protocols that you have established, because they feel comfortable,” she said.

“Jamaica is strong and is a leader and has its own assets that have allowed the economy to grow,” she said, noting that the US has taken note of the island’s “ability to withstand this terrible pandemic in an amazing way”.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who is of Jamaican heritage, is currently serving her 11th term in the United States Congress.

She represents the congressional district of Texas and is a member of the House Judiciary, Homeland Security Committee, and the Budget Committee.