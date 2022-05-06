Unwavering Commitment To Deepen And Strengthen Partnerships With Diaspora

The Government has been unwavering in its commitment to deepen and strengthen partnerships within the Jamaican diaspora, says State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell.

Addressing the launch of the Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2022, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, downtown Kingston, on May 6, Senator Campbell indicated that the Government has been collaborating with both the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council on achieving sustainable development goals that align with Vision 2030 Jamaica.

“Since assuming office in September 2020, I’ve been honoured to work with various stakeholders and the Jamaican diaspora. I’ve been able to engage them in the virtual space [and] visit the diaspora in New York,” the State Minister said.

“More recently, in Ireland, I attended the Global Jamaica Diaspora Summit hosted by the Government of Ireland and the International Organization for Migration. My participation in that summit provided many useful opportunities to demonstrate the role of Jamaica as a country that has been making positive steps in diaspora engagement,” he added.

Senator Campbell said the upcoming biennial event, which is targeting Jamaicans living in the USA, Canada, UK, and other countries across the world, will focus on digital transformation and innovation.

He outlined that the general objectives of the conference will create and maintain strong links between Jamaica and its diaspora, market Jamaica as a viable alternative for investment, identify and implement initiatives for harnessing the nation’s potential.

“[The conference] will complement the national development agenda and form alliances in such areas as business, social investment, among others, and lastly, align with the Jamaica 60 commemorative programme to deliver a culturally immersive experience and encourage national pride in our heritage,” the State Minister said.

The Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2022 is slated for June 14 to 16 and will be hosted at the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s headquarters in Kingston.

The event will start with an opening ceremony that will be followed by plenary sessions over the three days, covering areas related to diasporan engagement in a digitalised world, transformation of education, transformation of health and wellness service, orange economy, cultural and creative industries, and business and investments in Jamaica.

In addition, there will be three special fora focused on engaging young diasporan members, Generation Z and millennials; the role of faith-based groups in diasporan engagements and community transformation; and customer satisfaction for diaspora members by government ministries, departments and agencies.

The event will culminate with reports of achievements since the 2019 conference, as well as the roadmap for action on recommendations for Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary.