University of The Commonwealth Caribbean Opens Innovation Centre

Story Highlights The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) has established an Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technology Centre, thereby providing a space for students and innovators with entrepreneurial and new technology-driven ideas to create practical solutions that can contribute to Jamaica’s growth.

The facility, located at the UCC’s main campus along Worthington Avenue in St. Andrew, was officially opened on Wednesday (September 25) as part of the institution’s third annual Academic Research Conference.

Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Wahkeen Murray, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, endorsed the launch of the centre.

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) has established an Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technology Centre, thereby providing a space for students and innovators with entrepreneurial and new technology-driven ideas to create practical solutions that can contribute to Jamaica’s growth.

The facility, located at the UCC’s main campus along Worthington Avenue in St. Andrew, was officially opened on Wednesday (September 25) as part of the institution’s third annual Academic Research Conference.

Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, Wahkeen Murray, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, endorsed the launch of the centre.

“The UCC is utilising technology for virtual learning and collaboration with several international universities and institutions. This, as well as the Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Technology Centre, augurs well for an institution preparing tomorrow’s nation builders,” she said.

Ms. Murray said it is important for academic institutions to help create a culture of innovation within the society, and more importantly, among students at the tertiary level.

“Tertiary institutions are crucial for driving innovation and are important to the progress of our society. Much scientific and technological work is being done at this level, as training is provided to the next cohort of world changers, to stimulate their minds and creative competencies that will spur innovation and entrepreneurship,” she noted.

Ms. Murray said that the facility will assist the nation’s youth with adapting to changes brought about by technology.

“Science, technology and innovation are charting the path towards the future. The nature of work and the skills needed for the workforce are constantly changing. Therefore, our youth must be equipped so that they can be on par with their international counterparts and can assist in filling the skills which are emerging as a result of the digital age,” she noted.

-30-