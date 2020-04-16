Unemployment Remains Low

Story Highlights The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the country’s unemployment rate remains at an impressive low of 7.3 per cent, based on the January 2020 Labour Force Survey.

The number of employed females rose by 19,600 or 3.5 per cent to 578,800, while the figure for males climbed by 16,800 persons or 2.5 per cent to 690,300.

The number of males in this category decreased by 16,900 to 290,400 persons, while females totalled 426,600, down 13,000.

Director General, Carol Coy, says the out-turn is 0.7 per cent lower than the rate of eight per cent recorded in January 2019, and just 0.1 per cent above the out-turn for the October 2019 survey.

Additionally, Ms. Coy said the number of persons in jobs, as at January 2020, increased by three per cent, compared to the corresponding period last year.

She was speaking during a STATIN virtual media briefing at the agency’s head office in Kingston, on Thursday (April 16).

Ms. Coy said a breakdown of the latest survey shows that the number of unemployed individuals as at January 2020 declined by 7,100 persons or 6.6 per cent to 100,400, relative to the same period last year.

She pointed out that while the overall number of unemployed males remained unchanged at 43,400, the corresponding figure for females fell by 7,000 to 57,000.

The Director General indicated that the out-turn for females represents a 1.3 percentage points decline, from 10.3 to nine per cent, while the rate for males fell from 6.1 to 5.9 per cent.

Ms. Coy also informed that the unemployment rate for youth aged 14 to 24 fell by 2.8 percentage points to 19 per cent in January, relative to 2018.

“The unemployment rate for male youth declined by 0.4 percentage point to 17.5 per cent, while the rate for female youth [fell] by 5.7 percentage points to 20.9 per cent,” she further outlined.

Meanwhile, Ms. Coy advised that the number of persons in jobs increased by 36,300 or three per cent to 1,269,100.

The overall labour force jumped by 29,300 persons or 2.2 per cent to 1,369,500 persons, with the number of males increasing by 16,700 to 733,700, and the female complement moving by 12,600 to 635,800.

Ms. Coy noted that the number of persons classified as being outside the labour force decreased by 29,900 or four per cent to 717,000.

