UK Travel Ban Extended until January 31

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica has extended the travel ban on flights coming in country from the UK until Sunday, January 31, 2021.

If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will be transferred to isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Again, Jamaicans are strongly advised not to travel to the UK at this time. Those who travel overseas including to the UK will be subject to the established quarantine or isolation procedures on their return to Jamaica.

The Government of Jamaica has extended the travel ban on flights coming in country from the UK until Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Additionally, all non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the last 14 days prior to intended arrival date in Jamaica, who may seek to enter the island through another country will not be permitted to enter Jamaica.

Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the 14 days prior to intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country will be tested and placed in State quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned. If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will be transferred to isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton noted that “The Ministry of Health & Wellness is monitoring the situation in the UK, including the outcomes of virological investigations, while preparing for an expected surge in local cases of COVID-19. These factors will influence the Ministry’s recommendation regarding the lifting of the travel ban.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to work with the various airlines to support the repatriation of UK residents, who are in the island and wish to return to the UK. Cargo flights from the UK will continue to be exempted from the travel ban.

Update on December Flight

In the meantime, the 20 positive cases from the last flight in, remain in state isolation and are stable. Reports from the respective health departments are that persons who are quarantined at home, remain asymptomatic.

The quarantine period for these travelers is scheduled to end on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The Health & Wellness Ministry expects to hear from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in another two weeks, regarding the results from the samples sent to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19.

Again, Jamaicans are strongly advised not to travel to the UK at this time. Those who travel overseas including to the UK will be subject to the established quarantine or isolation procedures on their return to Jamaica.