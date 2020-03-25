UDC’s COVID-19 Operational Changes Continue

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) wishes to advise the public that its daily operations for business at its Corporate Head Office and Subsidiaries, the St. Ann Development Company (SADCo) and Ocho Rios Commercial Centre (ORCC), will remain closed to the public in response to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. Critical activities including tenant and customer support as well as security, administrative and facilities management continue in a scaled down manner. All other technical and commercial activities are being managed remotely in accordance with the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) work from home guidelines.

The Runaway Bay Water Company (RBWC) subsidiary however, continues to provide essential water services to sections of St. Ann and St. Catherine. The implemented emergency response protocols on the related sites will remain activated to maintain supply and staff welfare.

The public is reminded that all UDC owned attractions remain closed during this time in keeping with the national health concerns and restrictions on public gatherings. These attractions are:

1. Dunn’s River Falls and Park 2. Green Grotto Caves 3. Ocho Rios Bay Beach 4. Reach Falls 5. Pearly Beach West 6. Long Bay Beach Park 7. Bluefields Beach Park 8. Turtle River Park 9. Walter Fletcher Beach 10. Laughing Waters / Protocol House

Additionally, the UDC advises that all venue rentals are suspended until further notice. The UDC and its Subsidiaries will continue to closely monitor the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and provide updates on operational changes in the best interest of our staff, clients and visitors.

For all enquiries during this temporary period of closure, please email cr@udcja.com or call 876353-2011 / 876-869-5173.