UDC Board Appoints New General Manager

Story Highlights The Board of Directors of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has appointed Ms Heather Pinnock, General Manager of the entity as of April 1, 2019.

Ms Pinnock acted as General Manager from September 24, 2018 until the time of her appointment. Prior to that she served as Deputy General Manager, Planning Development and Project Management Division.

According to Chairman Senator Ransford Braham, the Board extends its full support and good wishes to Ms. Pinnock as she embarks on this new journey, ‘the Board expects that the UDC will continue its transformative mission of making development happen by delivering mega-projects such as the Closed Harbour Beach Park in Montego Bay, for which ground was recently broken. The upgrading of Ocho Rios, master planning for the town of Port Royal, establishment of Jamaica’s Third City and the completion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Building’ and further build out of the downtown Kingston redevelopment including the construction of the Houses of Parliament are also high priority projects for the UDC.

Ms Pinnock provides leadership for a team of almost 1000 professionals spanning disciplines of technical services, legal, finance, estate management, integrated marketing communication and environmental management. Her professional experience includes key public sector roles including Chief Technical Director at the then Ministry of Water and Housing, Senior Project Manager at the National Housing Trust and Consultant Senior Project Manager with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago’s Housing Development Corporation.

Ms Pinnock has also garnered valuable experience working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jamaica, the Institute for Sustainable Development, University of the West Indies, University of Technology (UTech) and the Kingston Restoration Company.

Ms. Pinnock is a graduate of the University College London, where she completed a Master of Science degree in Development and Planning with a concentration in Building and Urban Design in Development. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural Studies degree from the Caribbean School of Architecture at the University of Technology and a Postgraduate Certificate in Green Economy (Climate) from Technische Universität Dresden in Germany.

She has been the recipient of many awards including that of being a Chevening Scholar and also serves as a Justice of the Peace in the parish of St. Andrew. Ms Pinnock is married to Julian Dadag and they have one son Sean.

For further information, please contact:

The Corporate Relations and Marketing Department

Urban Development Corporation

12 Ocean Boulevard

Kingston, Jamaica

Tel: (876) 656-8031

Email cr@udcja.com

www.udcja.com