UDC Attractions To Reopen Soon

The public is advised that all attractions owned and operated by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and its and subsidiary, the St. Ann Development Company (SADCo) remain closed at this time, however, they are being readied for a safe reopening.

UDC’s preparations are in line with the guidelines developed with the Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Tourism. These are intended to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the Tourism Industry reopens. The UDC is therefore, in the process of implementing measures such as physical distancing protocols, sanitization stations, digitization of services and staff training as it prepares to reopen to the public. Frank McKoy who leads the UDC Response and Recovery Task Force emphasized that “We are now presented with opportunities to use technology to reengineer UDC’s business operations within the context of the digital environment.”

This shift towards maximizing the use of online tools to enhance the client experience for attractions and other UDC operations is in keeping with the Government’s thrust towards a digital future.

The public is reminded that UDC-owned attractions are as follows:

1. Dunn’s River Falls and Park

2. Green Grotto Caves & Attractions

3. Ocho Rios Bay Beach

4. Reach Falls

5. Pearly Beach West

6. Long Bay Beach Park

7. Bluefield’s Beach Park

8. Turtle River Park

9. Walter Fletcher Beach

10. Laughing Waters / Protocol House

The Corporation looks forward to welcoming visitors to our attractions and to introducing, in the near future, revamped services both in person and via an updated digital presence.

For all enquiries during this temporary period of closure, please email cr@udcja.com or call 876-353-2011 / 876-869-5173.