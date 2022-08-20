Two Mothers in Cave Valley, St. Ann Get New Homes

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, officially handed over housing units to two deserving mothers in Cave Valley, St. Ann on Friday (August 19).

The new homeowners are Jennifer Finnegan, who received a three-bedroom unit and Sophia Campbell, who is moving into a beautiful two-bedroom home.

Ms. Finnegan had lost her home to a fire, while the area in which Ms. Campbell lived was constantly affected by flooding.

The houses were built under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Mr. Holness, in his address during the handing over ceremony, noted that the timeline for construction of the units under the programme has been cut significantly.

“I’ve seen some houses we have done in six weeks or eight weeks and we are getting to a point where we should be able to deliver these houses in, on average, two to two and half months; that’s what we are targeting,” he said.

“These houses, two bedrooms and three bedrooms, can be done within three weeks believe it or not,” he said, noting that there are other matters relating to procurement and terrain, which may extend the timeline.

Mr. Holness said that the reduced construction period augurs well for the NSHP beneficiaries as they will receive their new homes at a faster pace.

The Prime Minister also noted that the NSHP selection committee continues to ensure that only deserving persons benefit from the programme.

“They look at everything to make sure that the person who is getting the benefit genuinely needs it, because…if someone who doesn’t need [a house] gets it, the programme then loses its credibility. It losses legitimacy and then people start to feel as if it is ‘friend and company’ business, and it is being done for a favoured person, ” he pointed out.

Member of Parliament for St. Ann Southwest, Hon. Zavia Mayne, who is State Minister for National Security, lauded the NSHP as impactful.

“It represents a deliberate and targeted effort on the part of the Government to reduce inequality and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. There are many persons who can only dream of sleeping or living in a comfortable home. Many persons are now experiencing that as a reality and today, I know Jennifer and Sophia, you will be experiencing the comfort of a good home for yourself and for your family,” he said.

Ms. Finnegan expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries.

“Thank you, Mr. Holness. Words can’t express how much I am grateful to you and everyone who has helped me through my difficult time. I love you all,” she said.

The Prime Minister officially handed over a total of six housing units across St. Ann on August 19.

The NSHP was established in 2018 by the Prime Minister as a component of the Housing Opportunity Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.

It was developed to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population by providing quality, affordable and sustainable dwellings.