Two Marcus Garvey Scholars Earn Master’s Degrees

Two recipients from the first cohort of Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship Programme awardees, have graduated from their respective universities and are now the holders of master’s degrees.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, made the disclosure as he opened the 2023/24 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 7).
He informed that in 2022, one of the scholars “completed a master’s degree from Oxford University in the United Kingdom and is employed to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and another… who is from the teaching profession… completed a master’s degree at Harvard University”, adding “I congratulate them both.”
Dr. Clarke also told the House that a medical doctor is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public health at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and that two other public sector workers will attend the institution this year.
“The Government of Jamaica is sending its employees to some of the best universities in the world – Harvard, Oxford, Johns Hopkins, and right here in Jamaica –
the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the University of Technology (UTech),” he declared.
The main thematic areas selected by scholarship recipients have been economics, national security, law and public policy, the Minister pointed out.
A total of 43 public sector workers have been awarded scholarships since the programme began in 2021, with the median age of all applicants, thus far, being 31 years.
The Government established the Marcus Garvey Public Sector Graduate Scholarship as part of a strategy to build human capital in the public sector.
For 2023, applications are being reviewed with final selection and official announcements slated over the summer months.