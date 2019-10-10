Two Judges Sworn Into Higher Office

Story Highlights Two judges were sworn into higher office on Wednesday (October 9) by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House in St. Andrew.

Justice Nicole Simmons was sworn in to act as a Court of Appeal Judge, while Justice Tricia Hutchinson was sworn in to act as Puisne Judge.

Justice Simmons will serve for the period October 9 to December 20, in the absence of Justice Jennifer Straw, who has gone off on vacation leave.

Two judges were sworn into higher office on Wednesday (October 9) by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House in St. Andrew.

Justice Nicole Simmons was sworn in to act as a Court of Appeal Judge, while Justice Tricia Hutchinson was sworn in to act as Puisne Judge.

Justice Simmons will serve for the period October 9 to December 20, in the absence of Justice Jennifer Straw, who has gone off on vacation leave.

The Governor General congratulated the judges on their appointments, noting that they have displayed outstanding qualities such as love of the law, an understanding of human frailties, the desire to be fair and impartial and the courage to uphold law and strike down injustice.

He encouraged them to continue to display impeccable character at all times and to be acutely aware that they are involved in the process of nation-building.

“Always demonstrate your greatest asset, which, according to National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey, is your character,” he added.

President of the Court of the Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison, congratulated the judges, while commending them for demonstrating good knowledge of the law, superb work ethics, among other qualities.

He expressed confidence that they will bring value to their new roles.

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, in his remarks, reiterated his commitment to making the country’s justice system the best in the Caribbean in three years and among the best in the world in six years.

He said the dedication and commitment of the members of the judiciary, including the two new appointees, will be key in achieving that target.

Justice Simmons, in her response, said that she, along with her colleague, is mindful of the responsibilities that come with the new role, and pledged to always act fairly and within the boundaries of the law.