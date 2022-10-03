Two-Day Virtual Service Excellence Conference Slated for October 4 and 5

Jamaicans are being encouraged to attend a two-day virtual Service Excellence Conference on October 4 and 5, beginning at 8:45 a.m. each day.
The event is part of activities marking National Customer Service Week 2022 from October 2 to 8, under the theme – ‘Celebrating Service Excellence: Re-igniting a Culture of Care’.
It is being organised by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) in collaboration with the Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), Office of the Cabinet.
Activities commenced with a thanksgiving service on Sunday (October 2) at Webster Memorial United Church in Kingston.
Speaking at the service, JaCSA Deputy Chairman, Richard Rowe, encouraged citizens to register for the conference, noting that “our goal is to achieve some 5,000 participants this year.”
Persons can register at http://hopin.com/events/ncsw-service-excellence-conference-2022, visit the website at www.jacs-association.org, or call 876-978-8668 for more information.
Mr. Rowe indicated that the week’s activities will include the announcement of winners of the Jamaica Customer Service Song Competition, the Jamaica 60 Service Excellence Video Competition, and the Front Office Décor Competition for private and public sectors.
Mr. Rowe said a virtual International Customer Service Certification Graduation will take place on October 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m., during which “some 98 graduates will be online to receive their certificates.”
On Thursday, October 6, Mr. Rowe said the JaCSA will present a gift to the past winner of the Customer Song Competition, York Castle High School in St Ann.
On Friday, October 7, there will be a Government Mobile Services Fair at St Gabriel’s Anglican Church in May Pen, Clarendon.
The Fair, which begins at 10:00 a.m., is being organised by the PSMD.
Mr. Rowe, in referencing the theme for customer service week, said the notion of care is the foundation of all positive relationships which “forms the platform to build a more harmonious and stable society.”