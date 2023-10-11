  • Keyword

Two Communities in Trelawny Get Free Wi-Fi Service

By: Serena Grant, October 11, 2023
Technology
Photo: Serena Grant
Mayor of Falmouth and Councillor of the Warsop Division in Trelawny, Colin Gager, addresses the commissioning ceremony for free Wi-Fi service in the communities of Troy and St. Vincent, in the parish, in Troy square, on Monday (October 9).
Photo: Serena Grant
Mayor of Falmouth and Councillor of the Warsop Division in Trelawny, Colin Gager (left), presents a tablet courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF), to student of Albert Town Primary School in the parish, Hadiyah Buchanan, following the commissioning of free WI-Fi service in the community of St. Vincent, on Monday (October 9). Sharing the moment are (from third left) Chief Executive Officer of the USF, Dr. Daniel Dawes and Field Officer at the Social Development Commission, Devon Brown. The USF also commissioned Wi-Fi service in the Troy community on October 9.  

The Full Story

The communities of Troy and St. Vincent in Trelawny Southern are the newest recipients of free Wi-Fi service, courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The service has been made available as part of the USF’s Community Wi-Fi Programme, which aims to increase access to the Internet across Jamaica’s 63 constituencies and allow for greater digital inclusion.

During the ceremony, held in the Troy square on Monday (October 9), Mayor of Falmouth, and Councillor for the Warsop Division, Colin Gager, said that the placement of the Wi-Fi service in the communities is “a step in the right direction”.

The Mayor encouraged residents of the communities, particularly the students, to use the Internet wisely and take advantage of the service.

“It is yours; you must take care of it. I urge our youth to use this to do research and get credible information. Do not use it for malicious intent or to make public mischief because sometimes we go online, and we try to slander people and spread false information,” he cautioned.

“Some of us also use [the Internet] for scamming people. We want you to use it wisely so that you can benefit; use it so that it can improve your knowledge; and use it so that your future will be brighter,” Mr. Gager said.

He encouraged persons to embrace the improvements in technology, as innovation is phasing out many traditional approaches.

“These times call upon our skills, abilities and technologies to navigate our way through the course that is before us. Many of our traditional ways of doing things are now being phased out, and we must now embrace the new, innovative ways of doing things,” he said.

The Mayor added that with the implementation of the new service, a building in the Troy square will be converted into a homework centre to assist students in the area.

Mr. Gager thanked the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, and the USF team for bringing the service to the communities.

During the ceremony, students from schools in both communities were given tablet devices.

Last Updated: October 11, 2023

