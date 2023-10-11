Two Communities in Trelawny Get Free Wi-Fi Service

The communities of Troy and St. Vincent in Trelawny Southern are the newest recipients of free Wi-Fi service, courtesy of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The service has been made available as part of the USF’s Community Wi-Fi Programme, which aims to increase access to the Internet across Jamaica’s 63 constituencies and allow for greater digital inclusion.

During the ceremony, held in the Troy square on Monday (October 9), Mayor of Falmouth, and Councillor for the Warsop Division, Colin Gager, said that the placement of the Wi-Fi service in the communities is “a step in the right direction”.

The Mayor encouraged residents of the communities, particularly the students, to use the Internet wisely and take advantage of the service.

“It is yours; you must take care of it. I urge our youth to use this to do research and get credible information. Do not use it for malicious intent or to make public mischief because sometimes we go online, and we try to slander people and spread false information,” he cautioned.

“Some of us also use [the Internet] for scamming people. We want you to use it wisely so that you can benefit; use it so that it can improve your knowledge; and use it so that your future will be brighter,” Mr. Gager said.

He encouraged persons to embrace the improvements in technology, as innovation is phasing out many traditional approaches.

“These times call upon our skills, abilities and technologies to navigate our way through the course that is before us. Many of our traditional ways of doing things are now being phased out, and we must now embrace the new, innovative ways of doing things,” he said.

The Mayor added that with the implementation of the new service, a building in the Troy square will be converted into a homework centre to assist students in the area.

Mr. Gager thanked the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, and the USF team for bringing the service to the communities.

During the ceremony, students from schools in both communities were given tablet devices.