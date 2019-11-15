Twenty-Two Additional ‘I Believe Initiative’ Ambassadors Installed

Story Highlights Another 22 outstanding Jamaicans have been installed as Ambassadors for Positive Social Change under the Governor-General’s ‘I Believe Initiative’ (IBI).

The IBI is a service-oriented programme that emphasises youth upliftment, positive family values and education.

The new Ambassadors were installed during a luncheon and pinning ceremony, hosted by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (November 14).

In his address, the Governor-General commended the new inductees and encouraged them to continue making a positive impact on Jamaica’s development.

“I am very pleased to induct each one of you as an I Believe Ambassador. You will now join the group of 250 persons who have preceded you on the journey to give of themselves unselfishly and unsparingly to serve Jamaica,” he said.

This, the Governor-General added, “by inspiring and motivating young people to be the best version of themselves by developing their potential and, in turn, [replicating] themselves in others”.

The Governor-General also lauded the new Ambassadors for displaying selfless service and encouraged them to continue to contribute to social reform through their projects.

“I urge you to maintain the enthusiasm with which you are now entering the programme and continue your personal and professional growth and development throughout your tenure,” he said.

The Governor-General implored them not to be dissuaded from their oath of doing their best, “because, in the end, you will be complete, you will be satisfied and you will be contented that you finished the task that you have set out to do”.

“I wish that you will run your race well and make Jamaica proud,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the new Ambassadors, Dr. Romario Simpson expressed gratitude for the appointment, noting that they intend to take the task and responsibility seriously.

The IBI is an arm of the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence. The values-based programme, launched in 2011, serves to motivate and inspire youth to believe in themselves, achieve their God-given potential and give service to their country.