Twelve Teams Advance to Round Two of The Public-Sector Debate Competition

Twelve teams have advanced to the second stage of the public-sector debate competition, following impressive first-round performances earlier this week.

On Monday and Tuesday (April 24 and 25), a total of 18 teams squared off, from which 10 winners were selected.

The winning teams were the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce; Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN); Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA).

These are in addition to the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ministry of National Security and Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Two other teams who had the highest scores among non-winners, namely the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, and the Accountant General’s Department, will also move on to round two.

The debates were held at the office of the competition’s organisers, the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), on Saxthorpe Avenue in St. Andrew.

Communications Lead at the entity and competition conceptualiser, Anneke Clarke, told JIS News that there is a notable growth in the number of participants since the event’s last staging in 2019.

She pointed out that among the teams advancing to round two are five first-time entrants, adding that with the non-participation of the reigning champions, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, it is truly “anybody’s game” this year.

“It’s a new winner that will be crowned this year, and so, the teams are very excited and very passionate about the competition. You can see the evidence of research and practice, which makes it rich for the competition,” she explained.

Six matches will take place in round two, which gets under way on Thursday, May 4, at the TIU’s headquarters.

Ms. Clarke pointed out that the moot for each showdown is exciting.

“The teams will be discussing things like grooming and dress in public schools, retirement age, whether or not Jamaican diaspora [members] should vote in local elections, digital transformation, should public-sector workers be allowed to wear nose rings or male piercings… things that really impact how we work in the public sector, as well as other national issues,” she elaborated.

A major aim of the competition, according to Ms. Clarke, is to provide a platform for government officers to share their views and ignite a spirit of engagement to make public-sector transformation more inclusive.

For example, the topic of paternity leave was debated in the competition in 2019 and became a reality earlier this year.

Each of the competition’s matches will be streamed live online on the TIU’s social media pages.

Eight teams will be selected from round two to move on to the quarter finals – six winners and two non-winners with the highest scores.

The competition will, thereafter, continue through to the semi-finals, the third-place playoffs and then the finals, which is anticipated for June 8 at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.

Teams are vying for a share of $2.5 million in prizes and the right to the prestigious title of public-sector debate champions.

Members of the public are reminded that they can vote for their favourite teams in the social media fan favourite competition, by liking the photos posted on the TIU’s pages.

The public-sector debate competition is supported by the Jamaica Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE).